Early toxicology tests have reportedly revealed Matthew Perry did not have meth or fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, as the investigation into the Friends star’s cause of death continues.

However, a conclusive update is not expected for “four to six months” with further tests currently underway, American entertainment website TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources, on Wednesday (1 November).

The Independent has contacted Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s office for comment.

Perry died from an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles on 28 October, with millions around the world mourning his sudden passing.

His decade-long run as the delightfully sardonic Chandler Bing on the hit Noughties sitcom catapulted him to global fame, with other notable film and TV credits for17 Again, Fools Rush In, and The Whole Nine Yards.

However, Perry battled drug and alcohol addictions for a large part of his life, writing honestly about these struggles in his disarming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Friends creator Marta Kauffman has said Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ just weeks before his death (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

He recalled how these addictions became worse under the “white-hot flame of fame” and that Friends fans would have been able to tell whether he was drinking or taking drugs from the way he looked.

Ahead of the book’s release, Perry revealed he had spent “$9m [£7.4m] or something trying to get sober” in an interview with The New York Times,

In the wake of his death, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said the actor sounded “happy and chipper” during their final conversation, adding that he “seemed better than I had seen in a while”.

Recalling the last time she spoke to Perry, Kauffman, 67, told Today show host Hoda Kotb: “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking,” she added, before confirming Perry “was sober” at the time of his death.

In his memoir, Perry detailed his journey towards sobriety, including multiple stints in rehab, numerous surgeries as well as several near-death experiences.

The opening line from Perry’s memoir – released almost one year ago – took on heartbreaking signicance after his death, with fans sharing the excerpt on social media as a tribute to the beloved actor.

The book starts: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

It continues: “If you like, you can consider what you’re about to read to be a message from the beyond, my beyond.”

During an old interview, which resurfaced after Perry’s death, the actor said he hoped to be remembered as “someone who wants to help” others over everything else.

Perry, who turned his former Malibu mansion into a sober living facility, told podcast host Tom Power: “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker.

“And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.