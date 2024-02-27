Matthew Perry’s X account the target of alleged hacking

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hackers have allegedly targeted the X/Twitter account of late Friends star Matthew Perry with the intention of committing fraud.

A link to make donations to a foundation set up in honour of the actor, who died in October at the age of 54, seemingly re-directed donors to a copycat site.

An Instagram post from the Matthew Perry Foundation said: “We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.

“Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media.

“MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the Foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site.”

The caption attached to the post added: “This is the only official Matthew Perry Foundation Instagram account, and we will only ever post official Foundation communications.

“Please report imposter accounts, and do not submit donations through any channel other than MatthewPerryFoundation.org.”

Matthew Perry pictured in 2012 (Getty Images)

In December, Perry’s death was ruled an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October.

The actor had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for many years, writing candidly about his journey towards sobriety in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” reads the opening line. “If you like, you can consider what you’re about to read to be a message from the beyond, my beyond.”

By June 2022, following 15 stints in rehab and therapy sessions, he described himself as “pretty healthy” and said he was motivated to help others struggling with addiction. He founded Perry House, a sober living facility for men, which he ran out of his old Malibu beach home from 2013 until 2015.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Following his death, the foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, was among those who urged support of the foundation set up to “honour his legacy”.

The actor was recently honoured during the in-memoriam segment at the SAG Awards.

Additional reporting by the Press Association

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.