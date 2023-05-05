Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan McCain criticised Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in her latest column.

On the popular podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, the 50-year-old star was asked to compare the bedroom skills of her former partners Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

“Brad was sort of major chemistry, major love of your life, at the time, you know... And Ben was like technically excellent,” Paltrow said, laughing.

In a column published Thursday in the Daily Mail, McCain wrote: “OK, fine – I get it. Men have done this since the beginning of time. They brag about their conquests and compare their partners, but that doesn't make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions.

“After all, she knew what she was getting into. This podcast frequently veers into the intimate and even vulgar, so she can't claim that she was caught off guard.”

The former co-host of The View, continued: “Is she not aware of the phrase TMI? Too Much Information.

“Paltrow is just one of many celebrities who suddenly think that it's appropriate to share their private sexual business with the world.”

Meghan McCain (left) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Getty Images)

McCain went on to admonish singer Meghan Trainor for her recent “raunchy” comments about her sex life with her husband Daryl Sabara.

“I'm truly sorry that you're having trouble Meghan, but it is your problem,” McCain wrote.

The former chat show host left The View in July 2021 after four seasons of presenting alongside co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Months later, she disclosed in her book Bad Republican, that the reason she left was due to an on-air tussle with Behar, which left her in tears.

Since leaving the show, she’s made a number of critical comments about her co-presenters, which Hostin recently responded to.