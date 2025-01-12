Meghan Markle’s Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’ delayed by LA wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan has been delayed due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in California, she has announced.

The US state has been devastated by wildfires over the past week, described by California governor Gavin Newsom as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history “in terms of the scale and scope”.

More than 12,000 homes have been destroyed in the blazes, with more than 150,000 people evacuated from their residences and at least 16 people confirmed to have died.

As a result of the fires, a number of cultural events set to take place in the area have been delayed, including the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations.

Meghan’s Netflix series, a cookery show following the former Suits actor’s life in Montecito, California, was set to debut on the streaming service on 15 January.

Follow live updates on the California wildfires here

However, Netflix has now announced that With Love, Meghan will be released on March 4, for reasons of sensitivity.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement.

Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry were seen getting personally involved in volunteering efforts in the wake of the wildfires.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle in her new Netflix series ( Netflix )

On Friday (10 January), the Sussexes visited an evacuation site in Pasadena, California, where charity organization World Central Kitchen was distributing food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

According to a report in People magazine, Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, also donated money to the relief efforts through their charity, the Archewell Foundation.

Among the areas worst affected by the disaster is the Pacific Palisades region, where many A-list celebrities live. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, have lost their homes in the fires.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo claimed that the royal couple, who volunteered anonymously, “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders”, during their visit.

open image in gallery Meghan and Prince Harry comfort LA fire victims and first responders. ( Fox News )

“It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” the politician told Fox News.

Last Thursday, Harry and Meghan issued a statement on the fires on their official website.

It read: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

Signposting a number of charities and organisations providing aid during the fires, the statement added: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” says the statement. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.”