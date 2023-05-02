Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aubrey Plaza has admonished Jared Leto for making an error while dressed as a giant cat at the Met Gala.

This year’s theme paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld, and Leto’s outfit, which saw him walking around as an oversized feline, was inspired by the late German fashion designer’s cat Choupette.

When Leto arrived, nobody knew who was wearing the outfit – but he removed the mask to reveal himself while he walked the New York red carpet.

According to White Lotus and Parks and Recreation star Plaza, though, he did this too soon.

“I know about the cat,” she said when asked by Variety, adding: “You know what? He took that head off way too soon. He should have kept it on for longer – it’s what Karl would have done.”

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon quipped that seeing Leto’s outfit made him want to go and take an allergy tablet, while Lizzo told the outlet: “I don’t know what the hell drug I took before I got here, but that cat is not real.”

Leto’s outfit was commended by social media users, although there was confusion among those who did not understand the reference.

Jared Leto in an outfit inspired by Karl Lagerfield’s cat Choupette (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Awkwardly, Doja Cat also arrived on the red carpet wearing an outfit that was also influenced by Choupette.

Find the live updates from the event, as they happened, here, and a round-up of the best-dressed celebrities here.