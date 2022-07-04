Gemma Owen has opened up about her relationship with dad Michael Owen for the first time on Love Island.

The contestant, who has been on the 2022 series since it began in May, has remained fairly silent on the subject of her famous dad so far.

Gemma held back from telling her contestants until only recently, with many finding out after they got dumped from the villa.

Now, with the arrival of Jack Keating, the son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Gemma has opened up about her relationship with her father.

On Sunday’s episode (3 July), Gemma told Jack that she has a “love/hate relationship” with her father due to a clash of personalities.

Michael Owen has supported his daughter over her decision to join the series, despite repeatedly being trolled by viewers over Gemma’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Ronan Keating has voiced his support for his son, who has joined the show as part of its Casa Amor twist.

‘Love Island’ contestant Gemma Owen is finally talking about her dad (ITV)

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Gemma dropped an awkward revelation about her relationship with Luca Bish.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.