Michael Parkinson death – latest: Eddie Izzard leads tributes to ‘king of the chat show’
Broadcaster died ‘peacefully’ at home in the company of his family
Tributes to Sir Michael Parkinson are pouring in, after the legendary broadcaster died aged 88.
Parkinson’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the BBC on Thursday (17 August).
“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” says the family. They have requested “privacy and time to grieve”.
Born the son of a miner in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, Parkinson started his career in local journalism, taking on roles at The Guardian and The Daily Express before he pivoted to screen roles.
Over an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, Parkinson interviewed a number of high profile guests including Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, Billy Connelly, and Helen Mirren.
His flagship talk show, Parkinson, ran for 11 years on the BBC starting in 1971. It was later revived in 1998, ending in 2007.
Michael Parkinson’s best TV moments
‘You shone just as bright as the stars you would interview'
Michael Parkinson apologised to Meg Ryan over the infamous 2003 interview
Sir Michael Parkinson once welcomed Meg Ryan as a guest on his BBC chat show, in what many fans will remember as one of his most notorious interviews.
The frosty chat that ensued has become one of the most memorable interviews of all time, with Parkinson growing increasingly frustrated with the When Harry Met Sally star and vice versa.
Eighteen years later, in 2021, the TV host offered Ryan an apology over his behaviour during the interview.
See the clip here...
Michael Parkinson’s apology to Meg Ryan over infamous 2003 interview
Frosty interaction became one of BBC’s most memorable interviews
‘Two legends'
Also making the rounds on social media is Parkinson’s 2002 interview with the late Robin Williams.
During their chat, the duo spoke about the changes to airport security post-9/11, and Williams’ early comedic influences.
Michael Parkinson interviews George Michael in hilarious exchange
In the wake of Parkinson’s death, a number of his most memorable interviews are resurfacing on social media.
One such clip is of Parkinson interviewing George Michael in 1998. The Wham! star was brought on a guest after he had been arrested over “lewd” behaviour in Losa Angeles.
The humorous exchange, in which the singer told Parkinson that he had been allowed to stay up late as a child only to watch his chat show, has delighted fans.
Tonight at 9pm on BBC One
Following news of Michael Parkinson’s death, BBC One will be broadcasting a documentary tonight at 9pm featuring classic interviews from the legendary broadcaster.
Ó Briain remembers Parkinson doing the ‘coolest thing pre-show'
Ó Briain continued his tribute by recalling how Parkinson did the “coolest thing I ever saw pre-show”.
“I was standing with the guests, waiting for the show to start. Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight,” he wrote.
“When the band starting playing the theme tune. Michael paused, smiled and said, ‘They’re playing my tune’ and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely.”
As far as Ó Briain could recall, the other guest that evening was Samuel L Jackson, “rather adding to how cool it all was”.
Dara Ó Briain remembers a ‘generous and encouraging’ man off screen
While Parkinson may have been best known for his intelligent interviews on TV, Mock the Week star Dara Ó Briain has paid tribute to a man who as “generous and encouraging off screen” as he was professional on screen.
“I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show 3 times and it the most I ever felt like I was in “proper showbiz”. He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen,” he wrote on X.
‘They don’t make them like that anymore'
GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes shared a photograph of himself together with Parkinson.
Calling Parkinson “Parky”, Holmes wrote that it was a “privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him”.
Elaine Paige remembers Parkinson as a ‘legendary interviewer’
Artist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Elaine Paige is among those remembering Parkinson following the news of his death.
“Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him,”wrote Paige on X, formerly Twitter. “A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies