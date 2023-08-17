✕ Close Michael Parkinson's last ever TV interview on Good Morning Britain

Tributes to Sir Michael Parkinson are pouring in, after the legendary broadcaster died aged 88.

Parkinson’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the BBC on Thursday (17 August).

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” says the family. They have requested “privacy and time to grieve”.

Born the son of a miner in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, Parkinson started his career in local journalism, taking on roles at The Guardian and The Daily Express before he pivoted to screen roles.

Over an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, Parkinson interviewed a number of high profile guests including Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, Billy Connelly, and Helen Mirren.

His flagship talk show, Parkinson, ran for 11 years on the BBC starting in 1971. It was later revived in 1998, ending in 2007.