Michael Parkinson’s apology to Meg Ryan over infamous 2003 interview

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Michael Parkinson once welcomed Meg Ryan as a guest on his BBC chat show, in what many fans will remember as one of his most notorious interviews.

The Hollywood actor appeared on the programme in 2003 to promote her poorly-received erotic thriller In the Cut.

The frosty chat that ensued between the pair has become one of the most memorable interviews of all time, with Parkinson growing increasingly frustrated with the When Harry Met Sally star.

After being accused of not enjoying fame, Ryan eventually told Parkinson: “Wrap it up.”

Eighteen years later, in 2021, the TV host offered Ryan an apology over his behaviour during the interview.

Reflecting on the moment, the late broadcaster – who retired from TV in 2007 – told the Radio Times: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner.

“I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

Asked what he would say to Ryan if he saw her again, Parkinson replied: “I’m sorry. But you must understand that you played a part in it too.”

The 86-year-old added: “Neither of us were on top form, and we were both discomforted.”

Parkinson previously called Ryan “an unhappy woman”, while Ryan described Parkinson as a “nut” and criticised him for speaking to her “like a disapproving dad”.

Ryan told Marie Claire: “I don’t even know the man. That guy was like some disapproving father! It’s crazy. I don’t know what he is to you guys, but he’s a nut. I felt like he was berating me for being naked in the movie.”

Parkinson’s family announced that the chat show host died aged 88 on 17 August, after an illustrious career in which he interviewed celebrities including Orson Welles, John Wayne, Sir Michael Caine, Madonna, John Lennon and Muhammed Ali.

A spokesperson said he “passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family” after a “brief illness”.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve,” the statement read.

Follow tributes and the latest news here.