Michelle Trachtenberg death updates: Gossip Girl and Harriet the Spy star, who recently underwent liver transplant, dead at 39
No cause of death has been released, though Trachtenberg’s passing is not being treated as suspicious, according to reports
Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her starring roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and many more, has died at the age of 39.
Trachtenberg, who starred in a myriad of 90s and 2000s TV shows and movies, was reportedly found dead in her New York City apartment near Central Park.
Her cause of death is not yet known, though police are not treating it as suspicious, sources told the New York Post.
The actor’s untimely death has sent shockwaves among millennials, who grew up watching her in several iconic titles, including the 2005 sports movie Ice Princess, the 1996 family comedy Harriet the Spy and the 2009 Zac Efron-led comedy fantasy 17 Again.
According to the New York Post, Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant.
The actor's cause of death is not yet known
