Michelle Trachtenberg death updates: Blake Lively, Rosie O’Donnell lead tributes to Gossip Girl and Harriet the Spy star
Kim Cattrall, Kenan Thompson and Trachtenberg’s ex-boyfriend have also paid tribute
Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her starring roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl has died at the age of 39.
Trachtenberg, who starred in a myriad of 90s and 2000s TV shows and movies, was reportedly found dead by her mother in her New York City apartment near Central Park on February 26.
The NYPD confirmed they found Trachtenberg “unconscious and unresponsive” and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.
Her cause of death is not yet known, though police are not treating it as suspicious, sources told the New York Post.
The actor’s untimely death has sent shockwaves among millennials, who grew up watching her in several iconic titles, including the 2005 sports movie Ice Princess, the 1996 family comedy Harriet the Spy and the 2009 Zac Efron-led comedy fantasy 17 Again.
Several of Trachtenberg’s former co-stars, including Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Kim Cattrall (Ice Princess) and Rosie O’Donnell (Harriet the Spy), have reacted to the “heartbreaking” news of her passing.
Blake Lively mourns loss of 'fiercely loyal' Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively posted a moving tribute to Trachtenberg, writing that “the world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle”.
“This is the first day I met Michelle,” Lively wrote, with a picture of her and Trachtenberg on the set of Gossip Girl.
“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.
“And she always had yummy caramel smelling lip gloss because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details.”
WATCH: Resurfaced 1996 Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell interview
James Marsters pens heartfelt tribute to 'fiercely intelligent' Trachtenberg
James Marsters, who played British punk vampire Spike in Buffy, penned an emotional tribute to his former co-star.
“My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her,” he wrote.
“My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time,” Marsters concluded. “Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”
He also included an old selfie of the two of them.
Melissa Gilbert says her 'heart aches'
Melissa Gilbert, who portrayed Trachtenberg’s mother in the 1996 TV film A Holiday for Love wrote that her “heart aches” for the Gossip Girl star’s “family and all those who loved you so.”
“Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another,” Gilbert added.
Buffy star David Boreanaz reacts to 'horrible' news
Resharing an article about Trachtenberg’s passing on his Instagram Story, Buffy star David Boreanz wrote: “So very sad... horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”
NYPD confirms investigation into Trachtenberg's death 'remains ongoing'
The NYPD has confirmed to the BBC that an investigation into Trachtenberg’s death “remains ongoing.”
However, it’s clarified that “criminality is not suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.”
Trachtenberg was found Wednesday morning "unconscious and unresponsive” in her New York City apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Melissa Joan Hart shares old clip from Trachtemberg's guest appearance on 'Clarissa Explains It All'
Melissa Joan Hart has on Instagram shared an old clip of a young Trachtenberg on the nineties sitcom Clarisse Explains It All.
“I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet! Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll,” wrote Hart, who led the Nickelodeon series. “I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully.”
Trachtenberg was just eight years old when she guest-starred as Elsie Soaperstein in a 1993 episode of the series.
Rosie O’Donnell claims Harriet the Spy co-star Michelle Trachtenberg ‘struggled’ before her death
Rosie O’Donnell has claimed that her former co-star Michelle Trachtenberg was “struggling” before her death.
The 62-year-old issued a statement about Trachtenberg on Wednesday, hours after the 39-year-old was found dead in her New York City apartment. O’Donnell acknowledged how “heartbreaking” it was to hear about the passing of the Gossip Girl alum.
“I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped,” she added in her statement, shared with People.
Read more:
Alyson Hannigan 'deeply saddened' by Trachtenberg's death
Buffy star Alyson Hannigan has also posted in honor of Trachtenberg.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends,” Hannigan wrote on Instagram.
Trachtenberg's ex-boyfriend Shawn Ashmore shares heartfelt post
Trachtenberg’s ex-boyfriend, X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore, has remembered her as being “loving and quirky,” in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Ashmore, whom Trachtenberg dated between 2004 and 2006, shared a throwback photo of the two of them at a movie premiere, writing: "Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing.
"She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a law and order SVU marathon:)",” he added. “My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!”
