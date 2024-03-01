For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans were left confused and bewildered by British actor Millie Bobby Brown’s accent during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Stranger Things star was accompanied by her dog Winnie who took a seat on the sofa next to her.

But viewers were more distracted by what was missing: her formerly prominent British accent.

The 20-year-old moved to Florida when she was just eight, but appeared to keep the accent of her early childhood in Bournemouth in previous interviews.

She has appeared in a number of programmes, most notably Stranger Things and Enola Holmes and launched her own brand of clothing this year called Florence by Mills.

Discussing her underwater proposal by Jake Bongiovi, the son of famed musician Jon Bon Jovi, she appeared to switch between accents, causing some fans to remark she sounded “Australian” as she flipped between American and British.

The Emmy-nominated actor told the audience of how her and Bongiovi got their diving licences together and he’d felt it was the perfect opportunity to propose while they were on holiday.

“So we go under, and we’re many metres down and he gives me like, a shell. And I turn it over and it’s a ring,” she told Fallon.

She described how she put the ring on her finger before it slid off and “plummeted” deep into the water, prompting her new fiancé to swim after it.

But viewers were too distracted by the star’s accent.

Viewers said Brown’s accent was no longer British (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

“Her accent is basically gone,” said one user commenting on Brown’s Instagram post of the interview. Another demanded: “Where is your British accent?”

Some remarked that the British accent hadn’t disappeared but was there right along with the American saying, “Her accent is such a mix of British and American, she like tunes in and out of both”.

However, others rushed to her defence as they insisted that the phenomenon was common for actors who had to play various roles.

“Imagine being upset about someone else’s accent,” said one defender.

Another added, “For everyone saying that she doesn’t have her British accent anymore, bear in mind that she is currently filming Stranger Things 5 so she has been using her American accent more recently.”

The final season of Stranger Things is expected to land on Netflix in 2024.

While the series creators, sibling duo Matt and Ross Duffer, announced in early 2022 that the show would conclude with a fifth season, production was halted for approximately seven months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.