Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed why she’s fearful of returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2.

The 18-year-old British actor recently reprised her role as the young detective Enola who enlists the help of her friends and brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) to solve the mystery of a missing girl.

Ahead of the Netflix sequel’s release on 27 October, Brown joined the cast for a Q&A at the movie’s New York City premiere.

When speaking about the Sherlock Holmes spinoff, she compared it to “vlogging on YouTube all day long.”

“It’s like, ‘Come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case,’ I mean, it’s amazing,” she explained (via TODAY).

Throughout the movie, Brown’s Enola often breaks the fourth wall speaking directly to the camera about new developments in her case.

However, the actor’s Eleven does no such thing in Stranger Things.

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” she said.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

“And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera,” she admitted. “So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

Brown will return to the hit Netflix sci-fi series for its fifth and final season, which is expected to begin filming in 2023.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In an earlier interview, the Stranger Things star appeared to backtrack on her previous complaint against creators, the Duffer brothers, for failing to kill off many characters.

“The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones,” she said at the time.

Enola Holmes 2 is available to stream on Netflix.