Miriam Margolyes has paid tribute to Matthew Perry weeks after revealing “regret” over a question she asked the Friends star on The Graham Norton Show.

Actor Margolyes, whose credits include The Age of Innocence and Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone, appeared on Norton’s BBC chat show in 2020 alongside Perry, who died on Saturday (28 October), as well as British actor Gemma Arterton and musician Jack Savoretti.

Perry, who was promoting a West End play at the time, was left squirming after an x-rated anecdote Margolyes shared. As the audience laughed, Perry, appearing visibily shocked, stated: “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life.”

Margolyes recently reflected on the chat show episode in her new memoir, writing: “Matthew was expecting a bland conversation that stayed on the surface of things, but I was warming to my theme and immediately launched in, burrowing deeper.”

But one exchange that Margolyes said she looks back on with regret is asking Perry “if he was an alcoholic”.

She added: “On reflection, I really wish I hadn’t,” and said the episode “was one of the few times” she “didn’t quite ‘mesh’ with another guest” on a chat show.

Paying tribute to Perry, Margolyes shared a clip of their appearance on The Graham Norton Show on X/Twitter, writing: “RIP Matthew Perry. You will be missed by so many. A great man.”

Perry was candid about his behind-the-scenes struggle with addiction during his time working on sitcom Friends.

The actor – who played Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the comedy series, which ran from 1994 to 2004 – said in his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that fans of the show can tell whether he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs by “gauging” his weight and tracking his facial hair throughout the show.

His Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa KLudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released a joint statement about Perry’s death on Monday (30 October), writing: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.