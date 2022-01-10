Pose star MJ Rodriguez comments on becoming first trans woman to win a Golden Globe

MJ Rodriguez has celebrated becoming the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old actor won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her performance as Bianca in FX’s drag-scene drama Pose.

As the awards ceremony was not televised due to a boycott revolving the Golden Globes’ lack of diversity among its membership, Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate her win.

Rodriguez wrote: “Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream.”

She added: “LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

Rodriguez, who had previously become the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in the Leading Actress category, also gave credit to her fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston, Uzo Aduba, Elisabeth Moss and Christine Baranski: “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Rodriguez’s Pose co-stars, Indya Moore and Angelica Ross, had previously criticised awards ceremonies for omitting Black trans actors from their nominations.

Last year, Moore tweeted: “Something about trans people not being honored on a show about trans people who created a culture to honour ourselves because the world doesn’t. Let’s call it cognitive cissonance.”

On the TV side of things, HBO’s Succession won the main prize of Best Drama with Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook also picking up trophies for their acting on the show.

The network’s sitcom, Hacks, also won Best Comedy, with its star Jean Smart winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series.