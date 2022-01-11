MJ Rodriguez had the perfect response to people who criticised her historic Golden Globes win.

On Sunday (9 January), the 31-year-old actor won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her performance as Bianca in FX’s ballroom-scene drama Pose. She is the first trans woman to win at the awards show.

In a tweet shared on Monday (10 January) night, Rodriguez wrote that she was “still on cloud nine” after her success.

“I will say this though,” she added. “To the people who don’t see me as female or worthy of this award, I don’t care.

“I will still move how I always have and that’s through LOVE. The creator themselves put me here, and for that I will continue.”

As the 2022 Globes were not televised due to a boycott revolving the Golden Globes’ lack of diversity among its membership, Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate her win.

“This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream.”

She added: “LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”