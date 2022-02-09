Mo Gilligan reflects on 2011 Tweet wishing to host the Brit Awards: ‘I did it’

Mo Gilligan has reflected after his 2011 bid to host the Brit Awards finally came true.

The comedian has grown in popularity in recent years, and has secured high-profile presenting gigs as well as sold-out stand-up tours.

In November 2021, it was announced that he’d be the next host of the Brits. He replaced Jack Whitehall, who had been on hosting duties for four years in a row.

However, back in 2011, Gilligan first publicly shared his wish to take on the gig.

In a message to his Twitter followers, he wrote: “In 2013 I need to host the #MOBO’s or #TheBritAwards *Fingers Crossed*”.

Though he didn’t get the hosting gig he’d hoped for nine years ago, Gilligan was finally able to tick this achievement off of his list on Tuesday (8 February).

Acknowledging his success in reaching the goal, he tweeted on Wednesday: “I did it. I hosted @TheBRITs.”

Fans have congratulated the comedian for his work, with some claiming they’ll use it as inspiration for their own future ambitions.

Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel replied: “Congratulations! You deserve it land more!” while First Dates star Fred Sirieix wrote: “That’s a cool gig. Well done Mo!”

