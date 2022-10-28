Mo Gilligan addresses ‘beautiful speculation’ he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show
Comedian believed to be main contender for the job
Mo Gilligan has addressed whether he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show.
The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (28 October), where hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Riley grilled him on whether he’ll be stepping into Corden’s shoes.
In April, Corden announced he was quitting the series after eight years. Since then, Gilligan has been rumoured to be taking over.
When Ray asked Gilligan if he would soon be moving to New York, where he believed the late night show was filmed, the comedian responded: “It’s filmed in LA.”
Asked if this was him confirming he would be Corden’s replacement, Gilligan replied: “No, it’s not confirmation. It’s beautiful speculation. To be linked with that job is really cool.”
Corden made a pre-precorded appearance on GMB earlier in the episode, where he teased his return to the UK once his final Late Late Show episode has aired in summer 2023.
Gilligan, who was promoting new stand-up series new series Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover, also commented on whether he might be hosting ITV2’s Big Brother reboot.
“I would love to do that, but no, I won’t be doing that unfortunately,” he said, adding: “I’m too busy. It’s an amazing show. I’m glad they’re doing it.”
TV host Rylan recently addressed rumours he might be hosting the new series of Big Brother, telling The Independent: “I’ll make no secret of the fact I want to do it. There have been talks, but there’s probably a million talks with different people.”
Mo Gilligan and Friends: The Black British Takeover is on Channel 4 tonight (28 October) at 11.05pm.
Elsewhere on GMB, Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, reflected on his father’s “legacy”, saying “it’s worth celebrating’ the fact he “is the greatest”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies