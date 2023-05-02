Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mock the Week is being given an American revival by Amazon for its streaming service Freevee.

The UK edition of the popular panel show came to an end last year after 17 years on the air.

Now, a new version of the series is in the works, with former Daily Show star Trevor Noah attached as an executive producer, alongside the format’s original co-creator Dan Patterson.

A host for the series is yet to be announced, however, it has been confirmed that the new show will follow the same format as the original, blending a topical quiz with stand-up segments and discussion.

“The two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world,” said Noah.

“By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

Patterson, meanwhile, said in a statement: “After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians.”

Mock the Week originally ran for 21 series on BBC Two, lasting a total of 234 episodes.

Trevor Noah, former host of ‘The Daily Show’ (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Speaking to The Independent for a feature last year, series host Dara Ó Briain addressed the BBC’s decision to cancel the show.

“The stated reason – and I accept this reason because it also compels them to do this – is that we can’t do a new show until we get rid of one of our existing ones,” he said. “So you go, ‘Fine, now you have to do a new show’, because there is a generation... of people who deserve their vehicle and their chance to be the next ones to burst through.”