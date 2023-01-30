Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island stars are uniting to congratulate Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury after the birth of their first baby.

The couple met on the ITV2 reality show’s fifth series in 2019, and have remained together ever since.

Hague and Fury’s announcement of the birth, which arrived via an Instagram post, revealed that the baby was born on 23 January.

In response to the post, many ex-contestants to have appeared on the show sent their well wishes to the couple.

Maura Higgins, who co-starred with the pair in series five, wrote: “So so so proud of you always. She is so perfect,” while another of their co-stars, Ovie Soko, wrote: “Congrats man.”

Joanna Chimonides added: “Congratulations my darling !!!!”

Meanwhile, series seven winner Millie Court wrote: “Congrats both of you!!!” with Zara McDermott commenting: “Sobbing. Congratulations you beautiful people.

“You deserve all the happiness. Excited for you and this new chapter.”

Other former contestants to share their congratulations include Hayley Hughes, who wrote: “Congratulations to you & your little family,” and Gemma Owen, who shared a simple “congratulations” with several heart emojis.