Molly-Mae Hague has issued an apology following a backlash to comments she made about wealth inequality and poverty.

Hague, a former contestant on ITV2 series Love Island, made the remarks on a YouTube series titled The Diary of a CEO.

In the clip, which was shared on Twitter, Hague said: “I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Hague continued: “When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ And I’m like, but technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.

“So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

Hague was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments, which many said were “out of touch” with reality.

Now, writing on Instagram, Hague said: “When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

Molly-Mae Hague was embroiled in a controversy after podcast chat went viral (Getty Images for Misspap)

She continued: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

