For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MrBeast has announced the launch of what he claims will be the “largest game show ever in history”, as he invites fans to sign up for the chance to take part.

The YouTube star, real name Jimmy Donaldson, teased the event in March and has now shared a website with information about how you can apply to be a contestant.

“I’m giving away $5m in the largest game show ever in history,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “If you want to compete in Beast Games (I need 5,000 people lol) apply here.”

The official website bills the show as: “Contestants compete for a spot in BEAST GAMES where you could win $5M DOLLARS. BEAST GAMES is going to be the biggest game show in the history of television with the most contestants, the biggest prize, and the most insane, unhinged, surprising twists ever filmed.”

On the website, rules state that entrants must be 18 or over when they apply and have a passport that will be valid through April 2025.

They must be a US citizen or have US immigration status or a visa that, “beginning no later than 1 July 2024 and continuing through at least 31 October 2025, allows you to stay legally in the US to participate, and be able to legally travel to and re-enter the US from any foreign country”.

“You need to be available in late June (and may need to be available as late as September 2024). Keep in mind, the dates could change!” the website says.

MrBeast has teamed up with Amazon Prime for the gameshow ( AFP via Getty Images )

There is an option to submit a one-minute video, in which applicants must state their name, age, and what they do for a living, as well as what they would do with “millions of dollars”.

Entrants should also explain why they want a spot in Beast Games and “try to impress” with their video.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The site also offers tips on the ideal video, including finding a “quiet, well-lit spot, so we can see and hear you clearly”.

Applicants are also asked to submit one selfie and one full-length picture.

MrBeast rose to fame around 2017 and has since become known for his extravagant, elaborate stunts that often involve stunts and multiple participants.

He also regularly gives away hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time as part of his YouTube videos, and is also involved in a number of charity endeavours.

In 2023, he was ranked as one of the world’s most influential people by Time magazine. In 2021, he created a real-life version of the Netflix hit series Squid Game, with 456 players and a £456,000 (£342,000) cash prize.

His new gameshow is a partnership with Amazon Prime.