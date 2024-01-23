MrBeast has revealed he made more than $250,000 (£197,000) from posting an old video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The YouTube star - real name Jimmy Donaldson - said he was “super curious” to see how much advertising revenue he could make from the video, which has generated more than 155 million views.

He had previously argued it was not worth posting on the social media website as creators only got a small amount of revenue.

On Monday 22 January, MrBeast said that the big sum seemed “a bit of a facade”.

“Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is [probably] higher than what you’d experience,” he wrote.