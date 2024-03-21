MrBeast offering $5 million to contestants in ‘largest game show in history’

MrBeast is set to bring the “largest game show in history” to Amazon Prime, offering a $5 million prize to contestants.

The world’s most popular YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, boasts 245 million subscribers on the platform and is now taking his talents to TV.

He announced the game show in a post on social media website X on Monday 18 March.

“Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video!” MrBeast wrote.

“Over 1,000 contestants, a $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show.”