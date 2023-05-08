Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drew Barrymore poked fun at her viral 2022 rain video in a sketch for this year’s MTV TV & Movie Awards.

The actor – who was pegged to host the ceremony – filmed a number of sketches for the event, which was pre-recorded after the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike led to the live show’s cancellation.

Find a full list of this year’s winners here.

In a skit featuring Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, Barrymore appeared in the Netflix show standing in the rain, arms open.

“Whenever you can go out into the rain do not miss the opportunity!” the talk show host yelled, mimicking her Instagram post from last year, which saw her gleefully revelling in a downpour.

The weather then turns to hail in the clip, which she proclaims “hurts so good!”

Finally, the ET star is struck by lightning... twice, and asks Thing to call for an ambulance.

At the time, Barrymore said she “had no idea” her joyful video would go viral.

“I don’t know, it was just a moment,” she explained. “I do love the rain and I do love running out in it.”

She continued: “We stop ourselves from the spontaneity and rain is for everybody and I love things that are for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Barrymore won the fan-voted award for Best Host for her eponymous Drew Barrymore Show.

She, like Jennifer Coolidge, used the opportunity to support the striking Writer’s Guild of America members.

In another sketch, Barrymore reprised her role as Josie Grossie from 1999’s Never Been Kissed.

Since the WGA began protesting over unfair wages on 2 May, dozens of shows and movies have been affected. Find a list of all those affected here.

To learn more about why Hollywood writers are striking, read here and find out all the celebrities who have joined the picket lines here.