Australian morning show host calls Meghan Markle a ‘tosser’ live on air

Australian morning show host Natalie Barr called Meghan Markle a “tosser” live on air following the duchesses’ recent tell-all interview.

“I couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article,” Barr, who is reportedly known for her candour, told her cohost David Koch.

“I think in Australia we’d say she’s just full of it. She’s a tosser. She’s a total tosser,” she continued.

“That’s how we would describe her. I just can’t… the way she speaks.”

Another host on the show, Edwina Bartholomew, suggested more sympathetically: “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the US to what is being accepted in the UK.”

Barr responded: “Or just everywhere in the world!” as Koch interjected: “That’s Eddie’s code for tosser!”

In the wide-ranging interview with The Cut, Meghan reflected on how the British tabloid press had impacted the couple’s familial lives and left her estranged from her father, Thomas Markle.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told the magazine for its Fall Fashion issue.

Last week, an Australian talk show host came under fire for laughing at Markle’s nursery fire scare.

Today host Karl Stefanovic asked co-host Allison Langdon “So, just to get this right. The baby’s, what, not even there?”

“The nanny had taken the baby from the room before the fire ignited,” she clarified.

Stefanovic scoffed: “So, the baby’s not there when the fire catches, right? And because the baby wasn’t there, she was going to have difficulties going to a function?”

“Oh my god,” he muttered.

The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her podcast Archetypes last Tuesday (23 August), as part of her multi-million dollar deal with Spotify. The series was also produced by Archewell Audio, the production company founded by Markle and Prince Harry in conjunction with their organisation, Archewell.