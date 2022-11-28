Former Neighbours actor Kate Keltie diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer at 36

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Neighbours actor Kate Keltie has been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer at age 36.

The ex-actor appeared in the Australian soap between 1999 and 2004 as Holly Valance’s sister Michelle.

Keltie was recently given the alarming diagnoses of stage four cancer and told it has spread to her blood, hip bones and lymph nodes.

Since then, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to cover living expenses during Keltie’s treatment.

“Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable,” the statement on the page begins.

“This week the fight of her life begins as she starts chemotherapy.

“She will lose her gorgeous hair and cannot carry children in the future. This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer,” the statement on the page continues.

“Kate will then require chemo infusions every three weeks for the rest of her life, and potentially radiotherapy and surgery too.”

The page also explains that given the nature of the treatment, working during this time will not be an option for Keltie.

“Like us; you’ll be feeling shocked, wondering what you can do to help. On top of emotional support, one of the best things we can offer is financial help,” it reads.

Any money raised will go towards expenses such as Keltie’s rent, groceries, and bills, as well as a wig, specialist medical products, and a cleaner.

So far over $31,000 Australian dollars (around £17,000) has been raised for the former actress.

Since the page was launched, Keltie herself has added a message of thanks for the donations.

“I’ve just got over COVID and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my head space has changed going into it because of each and every one of you,” she wrote.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

After appearing in Neighbours for five years until 2004, Keltie gave up acting to become a legal consultant in 2008.