Neighbours to return to screens after cancellation earlier this year
News comes after special final episode reunited former stars including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Jason Donovan
After airing what was thought to be its final episode earlier this year, Neighbours is set to make a shock return to screens in 2023.
The Australian soap was cancelled in February after Channel 5 decided to stop airing the show in the UK. When production company Fremantle was unable to find another channel to carry the programme, the show was cancelled altogether due to a lack of funding.
To mark the end of the programme, several notable actors from the show’s 36-year history returned to say goodbye, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Holly Valance and Guy Pearce.
The final episode drew in 2.5 million viewers – a significantly higher number than usual.
However, an announcement made on Thursday (17 November) has confirmed that the show has been picked up once again by Amazon, with new episodes to air next year.
As of yet, series stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) are confirmed to return to reprise their leading roles.
Neighbours’ new home on Amazon Freevee means that it will be free to view in the UK and US, and includes an archive of older episodes.
In a statement, Jennifer Mullin, the global CEO of Fremantle, expressed the company’s excitement to continue the stories of Ramsay Street on a new platform.
“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world,” the announcement reads.
“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.
“Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes.”
In Australia, the revamped soap will return to its home channel, Network 10.
