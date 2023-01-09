Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show that ended on a cliffhanger.

In recent months, the streaming service has prematurely called time on several cult titles, which has led to frustration from users.

These cancellations include 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself.

On Monday (9 January), Shion Takeuchi announced on Twitter that her series, the adult animation Inside Job, would not be returning for a second season.

Inside Job follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.

After receiving acclaim, it released its second batch of episodes in 2021, and the finale ended on a cliffhanger that left viewers desperate to find out what happened next. Sadly, they never will.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job,” Takeuchi shared in a message via Twitter.

“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.”

She continued: “To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.

“Unfortunately, Inside Job’s series won’t be able to finish off that cliffhanger that teased a much larger story to come, but if you wanted to see the first season you can still find it streaming with Netflix.”

‘Inside Job’ showrunner Shion Takeuchi says Netflix has cancelled series (Twitter)

Many viewers of the show, which became a fan favourite upon its release, have been left “devastated” by the news and have criticised the decision.

“One of my fav shows of recent memory! [sic]” @KalJacobs_ wrote, with @VGBC_GimR adding: "Hope you can find another home. One of the best shows on Netflix."

Takeuchi shared news of the announcement alongside the caption: “I’m sorry guys, it’s true.”

