Netflix: Every movie and TV series landing in July 2023

July will be yet another busy month for Netflix.

Every month, a new bunch of titles is added to the streaming platform, which undoubtedly makes your respective watchlists that bit longer.

The titles set to be unveiled over the next 31 days include the conclusion to Henry Cavill’s time as geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, before Liam Hemsworth takes over, a Bird Box movie spin-off and a new season of reality series Too Hot to Handle. (Yes, another one.)

Below, we run through the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in July 2023. Where no territory is listed, that title will be released in both.

NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

2 July

Love Is Blind: Brazil season three – reunion episode

5 July

Back to 15 season two

6 July

Deep Fake Love season one (plus new episodes on Thursdays)

The Lincoln Lawyer season two, volume one

7 July

Fatal Seduction season one

Hack My Home season one

11 July

Nineteen to Twenty season one

12 July

Quarterback season one

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ (LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX)

13 July

Burn the House Down season one

Devil’s Advocate season one

Sonic Prime season two

Survival of the Thickest season one

14 July

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season two

Five Star Chef season one

Too Hot To Handle season five

15 July

Country Queen season one

Kohrra season one

20 July

Sweet Magnolias season three

25 July

Sintonia season four

26 July

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season seven – US

27 July

The Dragon Prince season five – US

The Witcher season three, volume two

‘The Witcher’ season three concludes on Netflix in July (Netflix)

28 July

Captain Fall season one

DP season two

A Perfect Story season one

The Tailor season two

29 July

The Uncanny Counter season two

Movies

6 July

Cash / Gold Brick

7 July

The Out-Laws

Seasons

12 July

Mr Car and the Knights Templar – UK

14 July

Bird Box Barcelona

Love Tactics 2

‘Bird Box’ spin-off ‘Bird Box: Barcelona’ is coming to Netflix (Netfliux)

19 July

The (Almost) Legends

21 July

They Cloned Tyrone

25 July

Dream

27 July

Happiness for Beginners

The Murderer – US

Paradise

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (Netflix)

28 July

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Movie

Documentary

3 July

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

4 July

The King Who Never Was

5 July

Wham!

10 July

Unknown: Killer Robots

17 July

Unknown: Cave of Bones

19 July

The Deepest Breath

24 July

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

26 July

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

27 July

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

28 July

How to Become a Cult Leader

Comedy

4 July

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

25 July

George Michael and Andrew Ridgely of Wham! have received the Netflix documentary treatment (GETTY IMAGES)

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Kids

6 July

Wake Up, Carlo! season one

10 July

StoryBots: Answer Time season two – UK

20 July

Supa Team 4 season one

24 July

Dew Drop Diaries season one

Anime

5 July

My Happy Marriage season one

12 July

Record of Ragnarok season two, part two

26 July

Baki Hanma season two, part one

31 July

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy season two

LICENCED

TV

1 July

Young Sheldon – UK

6 July

Gossip Girl – UK

12 July

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point season one

16 July

Penance season one – UK

19 July

Unspeakable – UK

‘Young Sheldon’ is coming to Netflix UK

21 July

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – US

24 July

Love After Divorce season one (new episodes on Mondays) – US

Movies

1 July

Bridesmaids – US

Georgetown – UK

Gigli – UK

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – UK

The Huntsman: Winter’s War – US

Jumanji – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

The Karate Kid Part 2 – US

The Karate Kid Part 3 – US

Kick-Ass – US

Liar Liar – US

Mom and Dad – UK

Nicolas Cage in ‘Mom and Dad’

Monster Trucks – US

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US

The Program – UK

Prom Night (2008) – US

Rush Hour – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Snow White & the Huntsman – US

The Squid and the Whale – US

Star Trek (2009) – US

Star Trek Into Darkness – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

10×10 – UK

Thank You for Your Service – US

Titanic – US

Uncle Buck – US

Warm Bodies – US

White House Down – US

‘Titanic’ is coming to Netflix in July (20th Century Fox)

5 July

Rebellion (2022) – US

6 July

Human Traffic – UK

12 Mighty Orphans – UK

8 July

65 – US

The Tutor – US

10 July

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – US

How to Blow Up a Pipeline – UK

11 July

Free Fire – UK

Vivarium – US

Ariela Barer in ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ (Neon)

13 July

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – US

14 July

Don’t Tell a Soul – UK

First Daughter – UK

16 July

Ride Along – US

Submarine – UK

24 July

Big Eyes – US

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – UK

Witness Number 3 – UK

28 July

Hidden Strike

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is coming to Netflix US (Universal Pictures)

Documentary

1 July

Ride on Time season five – US

5 July

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season two – US

6 July

Profile – UK

9 July

The Interrogation – UK

Kids

3 July

Little Angel volume thee – US

6 July

LEGO: City Adventures season four – UK

14 July

The Smurfs – UK

15 July

Morphale 3D season one – US

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale season one – US

Richard Ayoade’s ‘Submarine’ (StudioCanal)

Anime

1 July

One Piece – US

9 July

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season one – US

Mobile

11 July

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – US

13 July

Sonic Prime Dash – US

25 July

The Queen’s Gambit Chess – US