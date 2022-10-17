Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5

Historical drama has already been criticised by the likes of John Major

Isobel Lewis
Monday 17 October 2022 21:23
Comments
The Crown season 5: First teaser released

Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.

The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.

Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.

However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the royal drama’s fifth season on 9 November, executives have reportedly been left “rattled”.

As a result, the series, which is a co-production between Netflix and Archewell Productions, is said to have been pushed back to 2023.

Recommended

A source told Deadline: “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

In response, a spokesperson told the publication that “there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed”.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for further comment.

The news comes after the forthcoming fifth season of The Crown, which sees the show jump forward to the Nineties with a new cast, has come under scrutiny.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in ‘The Crown’

(PA Media)

One round of criticism has come from John Major, who will be depicted by Jonny Lee Miller in conversations with the Queen (Imelda Staunton), the then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The show will reportedly feature a scene in which Charles suggests to Major that he should take over the throne early from Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for Major called the show a “barrel-load of nonsense” and “malicious fiction”.

“Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series,” they said.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in ‘The Crown’

(PA Media)

However, Netflix has spoken out in defence of The Crown, calling it a “fictional dramatisation” of royal history.

The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events,” they said.

Recommended

“Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on Wednesday 9 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in