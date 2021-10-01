Netflix UK is on the cusp of taking down a large selection of titles.

Each month, the streaming service removes a number of films and television shows from its service. While it doesn’t release an official list, we, fortunately, have you covered.

Below is a list of everything being removed from Netflix in October 2020 (find the full list of what’s being added this month here).

Movies

1 October

Adaptation

The Adventures of Tintin

Baby Mama

Beethoven

Big Daddy

The Big Lebowski

The Black Prince

Bombshell

Collateral

Jeff Bridges in ‘The Big Lebowski’ (Netflix)

College Romance

Corpse Bride

Daylight

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar

Do the Right Thing

Dolphin Tale 2

Dushman

Entitled

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fences

47 Ronin

First Kiss

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in 'Fences' (Netflix)

Franca: Chaos and Creation

Freedom at Midnight

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Game

Generation Iron 2

Generation Revolution

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Ghost Town

Gone Too Far!

Haani

Happy-Go-Lucky

Harud

Hunger

In the Name of the Father

Into the Storm

Jarhead

Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep in ‘Adaptation’ (Columbia)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jatt James Bond

Judge Singh LLB

Kangaroo Jack

Khido Khundi

Killa

Labour Pains

Life as We Know It

The Lion Woman

Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi

Lock

Love Story

The Lucky One

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Maniac (2015)

Manje Bistre

Idris Elba plays Nelson Mandela in ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ (Netflix)

Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight

The Mexican

Motor Mitraan Di

A Moving Image

Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

Murder on the Home Front

My Big Night

Nasha

Naughty Jatts

Needhi Singh

Ordinary Heroes

Out of Time

Patch Adams

Johnny Depp as Hunter S Thompson in ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ (Netflix)

Peace Haven

Pooja Kiven Aa

Raw Deal

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan 2: England Away

Rock On!!

Saadey CM Saab

Sat Shri Akaal England

Selma

Sherpa

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Skyline

The Sound of Silence

Stardust

Strong

Super 8

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Selma’, with David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King (Paramount Pictures)

They Live

The Three Musketeers

Tiger

25 Kille

Umrika

A United Kingdom

Vampire Academy

Veronica

Welcome Mr President

What the Jatt!!

You, Me, and Dupree

Zarafa

Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay

2 October

Gangster Squad

‘Gangster Squad’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

7 October

Kill Me if You Dare

8 October

Now You See Me 2

9 October

Welcome to Mercy

10 October

Child’s Play

Doom

Instant Family

Legends of the Fall

11 October

A Star is Born (2018)

The Bling Lagosians

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

13 October

Ajaibnya Cinta

14 October

Locked on You

15 October

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

Centurion

Crimson Peak

Growing Up and Other Problems

Hotel Transylvania 2

League of Legends Origins

Muslim: Voice of Pain

MIA

Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix’ (Warner Bros)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Once Upon a Time… Life

Siffredi Late Night – Hard Academy

300

300: Rise of an Empire

Time is Illmatic

A Year in Space

16 October

The Creative Brain

The Hatton Garden Job

Second 20’s

Gerard Butler in 300 (Warner Bros)

17 October

Kick-Ass 2

The Sun is Also a Star

A Vigilante

18 October

Moms at War

New Money

93 Days

Tatu

10 Days in Sun City

U Turn

Up North

19 October

S Storm

20 October

Smallfoot

‘Kick-Ass 2’ is leaving Netflix in October (Netflix)

21 October

Travel Mates 2

24 October

Arctic

Photograph

25 October

The Accidental Spy

Banana Island Ghost

Clash of the Titans

Crazy People

The Island

Lagos Real Fake Life

Payday

26 October

W/O Ram

28 October

Deliha 2

Animated movie ‘Smallfoot’ (Netflix)

TV

1 October

Be With Me

Be With You

Beyblade Burst

Cheese in the Trap

Chicago Typewriter

Desmond’s

Engineering Girls

Fall in Love with Me

Girls Hostel

Inmates

It’s Okay, That’s Love

Let’s Eat

Let’s Eat 2

Love Cheque Charge

Murphy’s Law of Love

Oh My Ghost

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Reply 1997

Someone Like You

Tunnel

When I See You Again

White Teeth

Whitechapel

World War 2 in Colour

5 October

Rimba Racer

8 October

Enterprice

14 October

The Frozen Dead

15 October

3 Non-Blondes

16 October

Teachers

19 October

Project S: The Series

27 October

An Inspector Calls

Preso No 1

28 October

Dancing Angels

Goodnight DJ

Movin On

Through It All

Trio and a Bed

29 October

Shine On with Reese