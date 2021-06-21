Netflix UK is about to remove even more movies from service
You only have a short amount of time to watch these titles
Netflix is about to take even more films from its service.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have updated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the course of the next seven days (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).
23 June
Aquarius
Cooking on High
24 June
Fighting with My Family
The Last Animals
25 June
A Dog’s Way Home
Kaabil
Thunder Road
26 June
The Overnight
27 June
Escape Room
Victor Frankenstein
28 June
Birthmarked
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Chhota Bheem
Super Bheem
