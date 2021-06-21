Netflix is about to take even more films from its service.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.

But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have updated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the course of the next seven days (find the list of everything being added to the service in June here).

>> Netflix: What’s the greatest show of all time? Vote here

23 June

Aquarius

Cooking on High

24 June

Fighting with My Family

The Last Animals

Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh in ‘Fighting with My Family’ (James Field)

25 June

A Dog’s Way Home

Kaabil

Thunder Road

26 June

The Overnight

27 June

Escape Room

Victor Frankenstein

Jim Cummings film ‘Thunder Road’ is leaving Netflix (Vanishing Angle)

28 June

Birthmarked

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Chhota Bheem

Super Bheem