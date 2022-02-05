Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in February.

Over the next 28 days, the streaming service will welcome new titles as well as fresh seasons of returning shows.

These range from a new series of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, new epic drama Vikings: Valhalla and not one, but two seasons of reality series Love is Blind.

There’ll also be a heap of new films and documentaries that users wll be able to busy themselves with.

Below is a full list of everything being added to Netflix in February 2022.

ORIGINALS

TV

1 February

Raising Dion season two

2 February

Dark Desire season two

3 February

Finding Ola

Murderville

4 February

Sweet Magnolias season two

Through My Window

‘Murderville’ is coming to Netflix in February (Netflix)

8 February

Love is Blind: Japan (first five episodes of season one)

9 February

The Big Shot Game Show

Disenchantment part four

11 February

Inventing Anna

Love is Blind season two

Netflix’s Love is Blind’ is returning this month (Netflix)

14 February

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

16 February

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season two

17 February

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

18 February

One of Us Is Lying

Space Force season two

22 February

Cat Burglar

25 February

Back to 15

Vikings: Valhalla

Steve Carell series ‘Space Force’ is returning for a new season in February (Netflix)

Movies

1 February

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

My Best Friend Anne Frank

4 February

Looop Lapeta

9 February

The Privilege

10 February

Into the Wind

Maxwell Simba and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' (Netflix)

11 February

Anne+: The Film

Bigbug

Love and Leashes

Love Tactics

Tall Girl 2

14 February

Fishbowl Wives

17 February

Erax

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

17 February

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance

18 February

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A brand new ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ film is arriving this month (Netflix)

20 February

Don’t Kill Me

25 February

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

28 February

My Wonderful Life

Documentary

2 February

MeatEater season 10 part two

The Tinder Swindler

9 February

Catching Killers season two

16 February

Jeen-Yuhs

18 February

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

22 February

Race: Bubba Wallace

New Netflix documentary will explore the case of the Tinder Swindler (EPA-EFE)

Comedy

8 February

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

9 February

Only Jokes Allowed

Kids

1 February

Gabby’s Dollhouse season four

Kid Cosmic season three

15 February

Ridley Jones season three

18 February

The Cuphead Show!

24 February

Karma’s World Music Videos

Anime

8 February

Child of Kamiari Month

Kanye West – now Ye – with his mother in Donda in new documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ (Netflix)

LICENCED

TV

1 February

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15

17 February

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (multiple seasons)

Movies

1 February

Christmas Under Wraps

Guest House

Meet the Parents

The Peacemaker

4 February

No Man’s Land

5 February

Brokeback Mountain

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelpha’ crew (FXX / Patrick McElhenney)

6 February

Around the World in 80 Days

The Hunt

The Photograph

13 February

The Kill Team

Kids

1 February

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese