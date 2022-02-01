New on Netflix in February 2022: Every movie and TV show coming to streaming service this month
Full list of everything being added over the next 31 days
Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in February.
Over the next 28 days, the streaming service will welcome new titles as well as fresh seasons of returning shows.
These range from a new series of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, new epic drama Vikings: Valhalla and not one, but two seasons of reality series Love is Blind.
There’ll also be a heap of new films and documentaries that users wll be able to busy themselves with.
Below is a full list of everything being added to Netflix in February 2022.
ORIGINALS
TV
1 February
Raising Dion season two
2 February
Dark Desire season two
3 February
Finding Ola
Murderville
4 February
Sweet Magnolias season two
Through My Window
8 February
Love is Blind: Japan (first five episodes of season one)
9 February
The Big Shot Game Show
Disenchantment part four
11 February
Inventing Anna
Love is Blind season two
14 February
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
16 February
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season two
17 February
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
18 February
One of Us Is Lying
Space Force season two
22 February
Cat Burglar
25 February
Back to 15
Vikings: Valhalla
Movies
1 February
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
My Best Friend Anne Frank
4 February
Looop Lapeta
9 February
The Privilege
10 February
Into the Wind
11 February
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Love and Leashes
Love Tactics
Tall Girl 2
14 February
Fishbowl Wives
17 February
Erax
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
17 February
Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance
18 February
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
20 February
Don’t Kill Me
25 February
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
28 February
My Wonderful Life
Documentary
2 February
MeatEater season 10 part two
The Tinder Swindler
9 February
Catching Killers season two
16 February
Jeen-Yuhs
18 February
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
22 February
Race: Bubba Wallace
Comedy
8 February
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
9 February
Only Jokes Allowed
Kids
1 February
Gabby’s Dollhouse season four
Kid Cosmic season three
15 February
Ridley Jones season three
18 February
The Cuphead Show!
24 February
Karma’s World Music Videos
Anime
8 February
Child of Kamiari Month
LICENCED
TV
1 February
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15
17 February
Keeping Up With The Kardashians (multiple seasons)
Movies
1 February
Christmas Under Wraps
Guest House
Meet the Parents
The Peacemaker
4 February
No Man’s Land
5 February
Brokeback Mountain
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
6 February
Around the World in 80 Days
The Hunt
The Photograph
13 February
The Kill Team
Kids
1 February
Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies