Netflix Top 10 mainstay cancelled after one season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has cancelled action-comedy series Obliterated after just one season, which came out only a few months ago on 30 November.

The series spent six weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at No 1 in Week 2.

Starring, Shelley Hennig, Alyson Gorske, Nick Zano and Kimi Rutledge, the Obliterated followed an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas.

After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

The series was originated by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald – also the team behind the Harold & Kumar franchise, Hot Tub Time Machine, American Reunion and Blockers.

On Thursday (1 February), the streaming service, which is both adding and removing a load of new titles this month, unveiled a preview of its movie slate.

The cast of ‘Obliterated’ (URSULA COYOTE/NETFLIX)

Fans were concerned to discover that The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the action thriller The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, had dropped off the slate.

Released in 2020, The Old Guard followed Theron’s immortal warrior who, along with three other mercenaries, has spent centuries protecting her freedom.

The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and co-starred Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Harry Melling in the villain role.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

After becoming a big hit for Netflix, a sequel was greenlit, with Victoria Mahoney replacing Pryce-Bythewood as director. However, despite a release date of 2024 previously being announced by the streaming service, The Old Guard 2 has disappeared from the release slate.

Users are particularly concerned following news that a sci-fi drama starring Halle Berry has been shelved indefinitely despite filming being completed two years ago. The Mothership allegedly had its release “pulled” indefinitely following several delays that pushed the project back by years.

News of the film’s cancellation was first reported by The InSneider newsletter, where it was claimed the decision stemmed from the fact that the child actors had grown up too much for some “significant” reshoots to work.

The Electric State, a new thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and a thriller from The Raid director Gareth Evans, titled Havoc, also appear to have been omitted from the streamer’s 2024 slate.