Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show after just one season.

The streaming service has a habit of cancelling shows before they have time to develop their fanbase.

Sadly, this is now the case for fantasy series Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Despite it being released on 28 October, the service has decided to call time on the series, which was an adaptation of Sally Green’s novel.

Creator Joe Barton, whose credits include the acclaimed Giri/Haji and The Lazarus Project, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Sadly, yes, Netflix have cancelled this. Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story...”

Imaginarium, the show’s UK producer, wrote: “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase.

“While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.”

The series starred Jay Lycergo, David Gyasi, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans.

Barton released time travel drama The Lazarus Project earlier this year.

The series, starring Paapa Essiedu, Tom Burke, Anjli Mohindra and Caroline Quentin, scored rave reviews, and will be released in the US on TNT on 23 January. Independent TV’s “Binge or Bin” called the show “very well-written”.

‘The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself’ has, annoyingly, been cancelled by Netflix (Netflix)

Earlier this month, Mike Flanagan, who created The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass for Netflix, lamented the streamer’s decision to cancel his most recent show.

News of the cancellation came a day after he announced he would be making shows exclusively for Prime Video in the future.

Elsewhere, Netflix has been criticised for the sudden removal of shows, including Hemlock Grove, that were originally distributed by the streamer. Find the full list of everything being taken off the service this month here.

Next month, the platform will lose one of its most-watched shows globally.