Netflix: Full list of every movie and TV show being removed
Everything leaving streaming service in the next seven days
Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.
The service doesn’t typically publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next week.
Movies
7 July
Only You
Tag
8 July
The Invitation
10 July
Summer of ’92
11 July
Overlord
Wildlife
TV
6 July
Absolutely Fabulous
Ashes to Ashes
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Dinnerladies
The Last Post
McMafia
Pure
Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World
SS-GB
The Vicar of Dibley
7 July
Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit
10 July
Press
Documentary
6 July
David Beckham: For the Love of the Game
David Beckham: Into the Unknown
Duran Duran: There’s Something You
Comedy
5 July
Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow
6 July
Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes
John Robins: The Darkness of Robins
Kids
6 July
Charlie and Lola
8 July
Krishna Balram
Magi: Adventure of Sinbad
