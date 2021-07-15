Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen as a narrator in the second season of Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever.

The 26-year-old supermodel is the narrator of episode three, in which she tells the story of Darren Barnet’s character Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a popular student at Sherman Oaks High who has caught the eye of Devi.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age drama produced by Mindy Kaling. It revolves around Devi, an academically brilliant but volatile teenager trying to impress the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

Hadid announced the news of her involvement in the series on Instagram. She wrote: “Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever— I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on@netflix!!!!”

Fans are thrilled and surprised by the model’s entry into the show.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I SCREAMED when I heard Gigi’s voice narrating episode 3 #NeverHaveIEver.”

“Is Gigi Hadid really voicing over this show right now #NeverHaveIEver,” wrote another person.

“GIGI HADID IS NARRATING A CHAPTER OF #NeverHaveIEver , I’M SCREAMING!!!” wrote a third fan.

Teigen bowed out of the show last month following the online bullying accusations raised by Courtney Stodden against her.

The former TV personality revealed that Teigen had previously bullied her over social media.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like: ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden told The Daily Beast.

Following the accusations, deleted tweets from Teigen directed at Stodden circulated online, in which she could be seen telling the then-teenager to take a “dirt nap” and to “go to sleep forever”.

Other tweets published by BuzzFeed see Teigen telling Stodden in 2012: “You are just so effing weird” and “I hate you”.

Last month, the model and cookbook author issued several public apologies for her past online behaviour.

In the wake of the controversy, Teigen has stepped back from several other professional commitments, including her cleaning company, Safely.