Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.

In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.

However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.

“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions.

“The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”

The cookbook author’s decision to step back from the company comes after she issued another public apology for her past behaviour, which included bullying directed at former reality star Courtney Stodden, on Monday.

In the apology, which followed one previously shared directly to Twitter, Teigen said the past few weeks have been “very humbling” and that “not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past”.

However, the apology was followed by accusations of bullying by fashion designer Michael Costello, who alleged that Teigen had previously threatened to harm his career, allegations that she and her husband John Legend have denied.

This is not the first business deal that has been affected by Teigen’s actions. In May, the 35-year-old’s upcoming deal with Bloomingdales was reportedly “cancelled” amid the ongoing scandal.

The Independent has contacted Safely for comment.