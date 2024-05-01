New on Netflix in May 2024: Huge streaming service hit to return this month
May 2024 will see the release of many new titles on Netflix, chief among which will be the new season of one of its most-watched shows.
The streaming service will be unveiling the first part ofBridgerton season three, more than two years after the last batch of episodes were released. The new season will focus on Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.
Also being released on Netflix this month includes a new Jennifer Lopez sci-fi film titled Atlas, dark comedy show Bodkin, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring limited series Eric, which follows a puppeteer whose son goes missing, and short film Kaur that explores a Sikh girl’s decision to wear a turban for the first time.
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/kaur-sikh-film-watch-itv-b2376617.html
Find the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in May 2024 below.
ORIGINAL
TV
1 May
Fiasco season one – UK
Frankly Speaking season one – UK/US
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar season one – UK/US
The Unbroken Voice season two – UK/US
2 May
A Man in Full season one – UK/US
3 May
Postcards season one – UK/US
Selling the OC season three – UK/US
4 May
The Atypical Family season one – UK/US
7 May
Super Rich in Korea season one – UK/US
9 May
Bodkin season one – UK/US
Blood of Zeus season two – UK/US
Thank You, Next season one – UK/US
10 May
Blood of Zeus season two – UK/US
The Ultimatum: South Africa season one – UK/US
13 May
Klass 95: The Power of Beauty – US
16 May
Bridgerton season three – volume one – UK/US
Maestro in Blue season two – UK/US
19 May
Golden Kamuy – US
20 May
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – UK
22 May
Buying London season one – UK/US
17 May
The 8 Show season one – UK/US
23 May
Tires season one – UK/US
24 May
Mulligan part two – UK/US
29 May
The Life You Wanted season one – UK
30 May
Eric season one – UK/US
Geek Girl season one – UK/US
31 May
Raising Voices season one – UK/US
Movies
1 May
Down the Rabbit Hole – UK/US
2 May
Beautiful Rebel – UK/US
3 May
Unfrosted – UK/US
9 May
Mother of the Bride – UK/US
17 May
Thelma the Unicorn – UK/US
23 May
In Good Hands – UK/US
24 May
Atlas – UK/US
29 May
Bionic – UK/US
Colors of Evil Red – UK/US
31 May
A Part of You – UK/US
Documentary
2 May
Secrets of the Neanderthals – UK/US
8 May
The Final: Attack on Wembley – UK/US
9 May
The Guardian of the Monarchs – UK/US
10 May
Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román – UK/US
Living with Leopards – UK/US
15 May
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – UK/US
17 May
Power – UK/US
22 May
Toughest Forces on Earth – UK/US
23 May
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – UK/US
29 May
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – US
Comedy
1 May
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power – UK/US
3 May
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (LIVE) – UK/US
4 May
Katt Williams: New Comedy Special (LIVE) – UK/US
5 May
Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE) – UK/US
11 May
Mark Twain Prize Awards – UK/US
21 May
Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – UK/US
25 May
Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man – UK/US
Anime
2 May
T P BON season one – UK/US
10 May
Pokémon: Horizons: The Series part two – UK/US
23 May
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – UK/US
24 May
My Oni Girl – UK/US
Kids
13 May
Princess Power season three – US
24 May
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – UK/US
Games
21 May
Paper Trail (Android and iOS) – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 May
Blue Mountain State – US
Kin – UK
Murder in Successville – UK
Outlander season six – US
Psych – UK
Unnatural – UK/US
SWAT – UK
5 May
Obituary – UK
6 May
Reba season one to six – US
7 May
Hatton Garden – UK
13 May
Archer season one to 14 – US
14 May
Married at First Sight season 15 – US
21 May
Wildfire – US
22 May
Act Your Age – US
29 May
Patrick Melrose – US
Movies
1 May
Airport – US
Airport 1975 – US
Airport '77 – US
The Best Man Holiday – US
Blended – US
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland – US
Dark Waters – US
Eat Pray Love – US
The Edge of Seventeen – US
The Equalizer – US
The Gentlemen – US
Girls Trip – US
The Great Wall – US
Hellboy (2019) – US
Hulk – US
Jumanji – US
Liar Liar – US
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – US
The Matrix Resurrections – US
The Mauritanian – UK
Mortal Kombat (2021) – US
Mr & Mrs Smith – US
The Nutty Professor (1996) – US
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps – US
One More Shot – US
Patriots Day – US
Public Enemies – US
Ride Alone – US
Shrek – US
Shrek Forever After – US
Starship Troopers – US
Traffic – US
The Wedding Planner – US
White House Down – US
Woody Woodpecker – US
The Young Victoria – US
2 May
Kaur – UK
Lola (2024) – US
Love With its Details – UK
Shadow in the Cloud – US
3 May
The Black Phone – UK
Bullet Train – UK
2 Hearts – US
5 May
The Peanut Butter Falcon – US
Where the Crawdads Sing – UK
8 May
War Dogs – US
9 May
Sing Street – US
10 May
The Courier – US
15 May
The Clovehitch Killer – US
16 May
Dumb and Dumber To – US
Upgrade – US
19 May
A Simple Favor – US
Documentary
1 May
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind – US
Rather – US
7 May
30 for 30: Broke – US
30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play – US
30 for 30: The Two Escobars – US
9 May
The Guardian – UK
17 May
Open Heart – US
28 May
Burnt – US
Anime
1 May
Black Clover – US
Dr Stone – US
Haikyu!! – US
Jujutsu Kaisen – UK/US
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – UK
15 May
The Quintessential Quintuplets – US
21 May
Shaman King: Flowers – UK
24 May
My Oni Girl
Kids
1 May
Cry Babies: Magic Tears season three – US
Simon – UK
5 May
Larva in Mars – US
