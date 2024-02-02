New on Netflix in February 2024: Best movies and TV show releases this month
Everything dropping on the streaming service in the next 29 days
Netflix may be about to remove a bunch of titles, but it’s also set to add a large amount throughout the month of February.
The streaming service will introduce new series to users – including TV adaptations of David Nicholls One Day and manga Avatar: the Last Airbender, which are hoping to make as much of a splash as January hit Griselda.
Fresh off the success of documentary American Nightmare, there will be plenty of new documentaries for viewers to tear through, and with Oscars season upon us, former Best Picture winners Green Book and reigning champ Everything Everywhere All At Once will also be added.
We’ve listed the territory below – the majority of original titles will be released both in the UK and US, but due to licencing agreements, different acquired titles will appear in either the UK or US only.
NB: The Independent has compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINALS
TV
1 February
Fame after Fame season one – UK/US
2 February
Let’s Talk About CHU season one – UK/US
7 February
The Signal season one – UK
8 February
One Day season one – UK/US
9 February
Alpha Males season two – UK/US
Ashes season one – UK/US
Bhakshak season one – UK/US
A Killer Paradox season one – UK/US
13 February
Sunderland Till I Die season three – UK
14 February
Good Morning, Verônica season three
Love is Blind season six
15 February
AlRawabi School for Girls season two – UK/US
House of Ninjas season one – UK/US
Ready, Set, Love season one – UK/US
The Vince Staples Show season one – UK/US
16 February
Comedy Chaos season one – UK/US
19 February
Rhythm + Flow Italy season one – UK/US
22 February
Avatar The Last Airbender season one – UK/US
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six – UK/US
24 February
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – UK/US
28 February
The Mire Millenium season thee – UK/US
29 February
A Round of Applause season one – UK/US
The Tourist season two – US
Movies
2 February
Orion and the Dark
13 February
Kill Me If You Dare – UK/US
14 February
A Soweto Love Story – UK/US
Players – UK/US
The Heartbreak Agency – UK/US
16 February
The Abyss – UK/US
19 February
Einstein and the Bomb – UK/US
23 February
Mea Culpa – UK/US
Through My Window: Looking at You – UK/US
28 February
Code 8: Part 2 – UK/US
Documentary
7 February
Raël: The Last Prophet – UK/US
9 February
Lover, Stalker, Killer – UK/US
21 February
Can I Tell You A Secret? – UK/US
23 February
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – UK/US
28 February
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders – UK/US
Comedy
13 February
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – UK/US
20 February
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – UK/US
Kids
5 February
Dee & Friends in Oz – UK/US
7 February
Luz: The Light of Heart – UK/US
14 February
Chhota Bheem: Shakti Astra Ki Khoj – US
LICENCED
TV
1 February
The Tourist season one – US
Young Sheldon season six – US
5 February
Monk – US
My Wife & Kids – US
7 February
Deadwater Fell – UK
9 February
An Incurable Case of Love – UK
11 February
The Blacklist season 10 – US
14 February
Death Comes to Pemberley – UK
15 February
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – UK
18 February
Warrior – UK/US
19 February
Decline and Fall – UK
Little Angel volume four – US
24 February
The Real World season nine – US
26 February
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – US
Movies
1 February
American Assassin – US
Anaconda – US
Enough – US
Fury – US
The Great Gatsby (2013) – US
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US
It (2017) – US
Magic Mike’s Last Dance – US
Moneyball – US
November Criminals – UK
The Other Boleyn Girl – US
Pacific Rim – US
RedLife – UK
Resident Evil – US
Resident Evil: Retribution – US
Shortcomings – US
Shot Caller – US
Something’s Gotta Give – US
SWAT: Under Siege – US
Tom & Jerry – US
The Vow – US
Waves – US
X – US
2 February
Plus One – US
Run & Gun – UK
3 February
Ready Player One – US
5 February
Eaten by Lions – UK
The Re-Education of Molly Singer – US
6 February
King Richard – UK
7 February
The Devil Wears Prada – UK
Made in Italy – US
9 February
Falling for Figaro – US
10 February
Green Book – UK
Home for Rent – UK/US
Horrible Bosses 2 – US
Lost in the Night – US
11 February
The Outfit (2022) – UK
12 February
Blueback – US
15 February
Crossroads – US
The Catcher Was A Spy – US
16 February
Lady Macbeth – UK
20 February
My Son – UK
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – US
22 February
Southpaw – US
23 February
Everything Everywhere All At Once – US
24 February
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – US
25 February
Desperate Measures – UK
Documentary
5 February
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – US
30 for 30: Nature Boy – US
Music
Southern All Stars: Chigsaki Live – UK
