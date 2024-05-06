For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

May 2024 will see the release of many new titles on Netflix, chief among which will be the new season of one of its most-watched shows.

The streaming service will be unveiling the first part ofBridgerton season three, more than two years after the last batch of episodes were released. The new season will focus on Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Also being released on Netflix this month includes a new Jennifer Lopez sci-fi film titled Atlas, dark comedy show Bodkin, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring limited series Eric, which follows a puppeteer whose son goes missing, and short film Kaur that explores a Sikh girl’s decision to wear a turban for the first time.

Find the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in May 2024 below.

NB: We compile this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

1 May

Fiasco season one – UK

Frankly Speaking season one – UK/US

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar season one – UK/US

The Unbroken Voice season two – UK/US

2 May

A Man in Full season one – UK/US

3 May

Postcards season one – UK/US

Selling the OC season three – UK/US

4 May

The Atypical Family season one – UK/US

7 May

Super Rich in Korea season one – UK/US

9 May

Bodkin season one – UK/US

Blood of Zeus season two – UK/US

Thank You, Next season one – UK/US

‘Bodkin’ ( Netflix ' )

10 May

Blood of Zeus season two – UK/US

The Ultimatum: South Africa season one – UK/US

13 May

Klass 95: The Power of Beauty – US

16 May

Bridgerton season three – volume one – UK/US

Maestro in Blue season two – UK/US

19 May

Golden Kamuy – US

20 May

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – UK

22 May

Buying London season one – UK/US

17 May

The 8 Show season one – UK/US

23 May

Tires season one – UK/US

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Netflix )

24 May

Mulligan part two – UK/US

29 May

The Life You Wanted season one – UK

30 May

Eric season one – UK/US

Geek Girl season one – UK/US

31 May

Raising Voices season one – UK/US

Movies

1 May

Down the Rabbit Hole – UK/US

2 May

Beautiful Rebel – UK/US

3 May

Unfrosted – UK/US

Benedict Cumberbatch and Ivan Howe in new Netflix series ‘Eric' ( Netflix )

9 May

Mother of the Bride – UK/US

17 May

Thelma the Unicorn – UK/US

23 May

In Good Hands – UK/US

24 May

Atlas – UK/US

29 May

Bionic – UK/US

Colors of Evil Red – UK/US

31 May

A Part of You – UK/US

Jennifer Lopez heads up new film ‘Atlas’ ( Netflix )

Documentary

2 May

Secrets of the Neanderthals – UK/US

8 May

The Final: Attack on Wembley – UK/US

9 May

The Guardian of the Monarchs – UK/US

10 May

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román– UK/US

Living with Leopards – UK/US

15 May

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – UK/US

17 May

Power – UK/US

22 May

Toughest Forces on Earth – UK/US

23 May

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – UK/US

29 May

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – US

Comedy

1 May

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power – UK/US

3 May

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (LIVE) – UK/US

4 May

Katt Williams: New Comedy Special (LIVE) – UK/US

5 May

Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE) – UK/US

11 May

Mark Twain Prize Awards – UK/US

21 May

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy – UK/US

25 May

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man – UK/US

John Mulaney will perform a stand-up special live on Netflix ( Getty Images )

Anime

2 May

T P BON season one – UK/US

10 May

Pokémon: Horizons: The Series part two – UK/US

23 May

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – UK/US

24 May

My Oni Girl – UK/US

Kids

13 May

Princess Power season three – US

24 May

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – UK/US

Games

21 May

Paper Trail (Android and iOS) – UK/US

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 May

Blue Mountain State – US

Kin – UK

Murder in Successville – UK

Outlander season six – US

Psych – UK

Unnatural – UK/US

SWAT – UK

5 May

Obituary – UK

6 May

Reba season one to six – US

7 May

Hatton Garden – UK

13 May

Archer season one to 14 – US

14 May

Married at First Sight season 15 – US

21 May

Wildfire – US

22 May

Act Your Age – US

29 May

Patrick Melrose – US

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Patrick Melrose’ ( Sky Atlantic )

Movies

1 May

Airport – US

Airport 1975 – US

Airport '77 – US

The Best Man Holiday – US

Blended – US

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland – US

Dark Waters – US

Eat Pray Love – US

The Edge of Seventeen – US

The Equalizer – US

The Gentlemen – US

Girls Trip – US

The Great Wall – US

Hellboy (2019) – US

Hulk – US

Jumanji – US

Liar Liar – US

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – US

The Matrix Resurrections – US

The Mauritanian – UK

Mortal Kombat (2021) – US

Mr & Mrs Smith – US

The Nutty Professor (1996) – US

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps – US

One More Shot – US

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ ( AP )

Patriots Day – US

Public Enemies – US

Ride Alone – US

Shrek – US

Shrek Forever After – US

Starship Troopers – US

Traffic – US

The Wedding Planner – US

White House Down – US

Woody Woodpecker – US

The Young Victoria – US

Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in the original ‘Shrek' ( DreamWorks )

2 May

Kaur – UK

Lola (2024) – US

Love With its Details – UK

Shadow in the Cloud – US

3 May

The Black Phone – UK

Bullet Train – UK

2 Hearts – US

5 May

The Peanut Butter Falcon – US

Where the Crawdads Sing – UK

8 May

War Dogs – US

9 May

Sing Street – US

10 May

The Courier – US

15 May

The Clovehitch Killer – US

16 May

Dumb and Dumber To – US

Upgrade – US

19 May

A Simple Favor – US

Documentary

1 May

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind – US

Rather – US

7 May

30 for 30: Broke – US

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play – US

30 for 30: The Two Escobars – US

9 May

The Guardian – UK

17 May

Open Heart – US

28 May

Burnt – US

‘Bullet Train’ is being added to Netflix ( Sony Pictures Releasing )

Anime

1 May

Black Clover – US

Dr Stone – US

Haikyu!! – US

Jujutsu Kaisen – UK/US

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – UK

15 May

The Quintessential Quintuplets – US

21 May

Shaman King: Flowers – UK

24 May

My Oni Girl

Kids

1 May

Cry Babies: Magic Tears season three – US

Simon – UK

5 May

Larva in Mars – US