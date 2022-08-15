The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fans say Ariana Grande was ‘sexualised and infantilised’ in Nickelodeon show after resurfaced clip goes viral
The criticism comes after Jennette McCurdy’s allegations of on-set mishandlings and exploitation by Nickelodeon
Fans have accused Nickelodeon of “sexualising and infantilising” Ariana Grande during her time as a child actor on Victorious.
The criticism comes in response to the pop star’s former costar Jennette McCurdy’s shocking revelations, which came from her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.
In addition to detailing her childhood abuse at the hands of her late mother, McCurdy included allegations regarding on-set mishandlings and exploitation by Nickelodeon.
While many fans were appalled by McCurdy’s alleged mistreatment, others have since added that they feel Grande was also a “victim” of Nickelodeon.
In a tweet that has since gone viral, an account named Veronasfilms shared a compilation of scenes of Grande as Cat on the network’s, now defunct site, TheSlap.
TheSlap was a website launched by Nickelodeon in tandem with its 2010 sitcom Victorious – where Grande first assumed her role as Cat – and offered viewers exclusive footage of the characters away from the show.
Among the categories, was one called Cat’s Random Thoughts, which showed Grande’s character in a handful of self-tapes. All of which were written and directed by Dan Schneider.
“Everyone keeps bringing Ariana Grande for stan drama against Jennette and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget, Ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of Dan Schneider,” the tweet reads. “This is why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. They sexualised and infantilised her.”
In the attached video, Grande, who was 16 at the time, is shown in a multitude of suggestive scenarios, including sucking on her own toe, attempting to “juice a potato”, and sticking a finger in her mouth.
One clip shows Grande screaming “I’m soaking wet”, while in another, she’s lying upside down pouring water on herself.
The Independent has reached out to Nickelodeon and Schneider’s representatives for comment.
Others replied in the comments below, condemning the videos, with one writing: “Instead of harassing Ariana or Jennette, we should be shouting at the top of our lungs about the child abuse that goes on at Nickelodeon, Disney, and other networks that have a lot of child actors. There are too many similar stories. The industry needs to change.”
A second added: “There were a lot of moments that were uncomfortable that make sense why they were so uncomfortable now.”
“What in the actual hell did I just watch??” one questioned.
Grande has never spoken out publicly against Schneider, who left Nickelodeon in 2018. However, three years later, The New York Times reported that the network had severed ties with him after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his coworkers.
Schneider denied acting inappropriately with anyone he worked with.
McCurdy reprised her iCarly character Sam Puckett alongside Grande’s Cat Valentine in the 2013 sitcom spinoff, Sam & Cat.
Following its one-season cancellation, rumours had spread that it was because of a feud between the two leads when McCurdy apparently learned that Grande was making more than her.
However, McCurdy has since denied those rumours in her book. Although she did admit she “didn’t like” the “Thank U, Next” singer at the time because the then-burgeoning pop star kept taking time off to focus on her music career.
