Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have accused Nickelodeon of “sexualising and infantilising” Ariana Grande during her time as a child actor on Victorious.

The criticism comes in response to the pop star’s former costar Jennette McCurdy’s shocking revelations, which came from her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In addition to detailing her childhood abuse at the hands of her late mother, McCurdy included allegations regarding on-set mishandlings and exploitation by Nickelodeon.

While many fans were appalled by McCurdy’s alleged mistreatment, others have since added that they feel Grande was also a “victim” of Nickelodeon.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, an account named Veronasfilms shared a compilation of scenes of Grande as Cat on the network’s, now defunct site, TheSlap.

TheSlap was a website launched by Nickelodeon in tandem with its 2010 sitcom Victorious – where Grande first assumed her role as Cat – and offered viewers exclusive footage of the characters away from the show.

Among the categories, was one called Cat’s Random Thoughts, which showed Grande’s character in a handful of self-tapes. All of which were written and directed by Dan Schneider.

“Everyone keeps bringing Ariana Grande for stan drama against Jennette and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget, Ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of Dan Schneider,” the tweet reads. “This is why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. They sexualised and infantilised her.”

In the attached video, Grande, who was 16 at the time, is shown in a multitude of suggestive scenarios, including sucking on her own toe, attempting to “juice a potato”, and sticking a finger in her mouth.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One clip shows Grande screaming “I’m soaking wet”, while in another, she’s lying upside down pouring water on herself.

The Independent has reached out to Nickelodeon and Schneider’s representatives for comment.

Others replied in the comments below, condemning the videos, with one writing: “Instead of harassing Ariana or Jennette, we should be shouting at the top of our lungs about the child abuse that goes on at Nickelodeon, Disney, and other networks that have a lot of child actors. There are too many similar stories. The industry needs to change.”

A second added: “There were a lot of moments that were uncomfortable that make sense why they were so uncomfortable now.”

“What in the actual hell did I just watch??” one questioned.

Grande has never spoken out publicly against Schneider, who left Nickelodeon in 2018. However, three years later, The New York Times reported that the network had severed ties with him after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his coworkers.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande in 2013 (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Schneider denied acting inappropriately with anyone he worked with.

McCurdy reprised her iCarly character Sam Puckett alongside Grande’s Cat Valentine in the 2013 sitcom spinoff, Sam & Cat.

Following its one-season cancellation, rumours had spread that it was because of a feud between the two leads when McCurdy apparently learned that Grande was making more than her.

However, McCurdy has since denied those rumours in her book. Although she did admit she “didn’t like” the “Thank U, Next” singer at the time because the then-burgeoning pop star kept taking time off to focus on her music career.