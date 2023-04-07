Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Welsh BBC and ITV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas has died after an illness aged 57.

Heywood-Thomas, who lived in Cardiff, continued with her on-air profession until as recently as February.

News of her death was announced by co-star Jonathan Hill during Wales at Six on Thursday evening (6 April).

“I’m afraid we have some very sad news to share with you,” he told viewers. “Our friend and colleague, former HTV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas, sadly passed away earlier today.

“We have of course presented many editions of this programme together and she will be greatly, greatly missed by all of us here at ITV Cymru Wales. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”

BBC Radio Wales editor Carolyn Hitt said that Heywood-Thomas had been undergoing “very gruelling chemotherapy”.

The host of the Radio Wales Arts Show began her career at BBC Wales. She worked for Wales Today as a sub-editor, reporter and presenter.

Heywood-Thomas, a mother-of-three, is perhaps best known for her 18 years as HTV’s main news presenter.

Her work on HTV – the precursor to ITV Wales – included reporting and presenting current affairs programmes and documentaries.

After leaving HTV, where she worked as main news presenter for 18 years, Heywood-Thomas worked with BBC Radio 3 and BBC Wales.

Heywood-Thomas was a Bafta Cymru award-winner.

In a tribute, ITV said: “The ITV Cymru Wales family are very sad to hear of the passing of broadcaster Nicola Heywood-Thomas.

“As one of ITV Cymru Wales’ most iconic faces, she anchored Wales at Six for more than 15 years. Thoughts are with all her friends and colleagues tonight.”