Night Agent: Netflix’s biggest new show is coming back

Netflix’s hit show The Night Agent has started filming its second season.

Based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself involved in an international conspiracy involving a Russian agent and the highest levels of US government.

Created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield), the cast includes Eve Harlow, Luciane Buchanan, DB Woodside, Sarah Desjardins, Ben Cotton, Kari Matchett, Robert Patrick, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Rael, Christopher Shyer, Robert Patrick, Toby Levins, Enrique Muriciano, and Oscar nominee Hong Chau.

New members of the upcoming season include Teddy Sears (The Flash), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and Brett Colon (Power Book 2: Ghost).

The Night Agent turned out to be the most-watched show on Netflix globally in the first half of 2023, racking up 812 million hours of viewed time for its 10 episodes.

With the average human lifespan standing at 692,040 hours, it means fans of the show spent the equivalent of 1,173 lifetimes glued to the series.

The official Netflix X account shared news of the second season earlier this week with a photo of Basso holding a clapperboard on set.

‘The Night Agent’ is Netflix’s most-watched show of the year (Netflix)

In response, several fans expressed their excitement for new episodes, leaving comments such as “Ahhhh can’t wait!” and “I’m SAT.”

Other fans left suggestions of ways the show could be improved. One wrote: “Pls this time don’t force the sex scenes ah beg! Either do better or leave them out.”

Last year, showrunner Ryan hinted at what fans could expect in the second season.

“What I will tell you is that the initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season,” he said in an interview with Deadline.

Ryan continued: “That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan. To me it was important. I don’t want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out.”

All episodes of The Night Agent season one are available on Netflix now.