The Night Agent showrunner has responded to questions about the possibility of a second season.

Following its release on 23 March, the Netflix series has climbed to the No 1 spot in the Top 10 UK TV shows on the streaming giant.

Starring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, The Night Agent is an action spy thriller based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

Sutherland is plunged into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. The show also stars Luciane Buchanan, Sarah Desjardins, and recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau.

The show has already proved to be popular among fans, with many people praising the adaptation on Twitter, and urging fans of shows such as Jack Ryan to watch it.

In a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Shawn Ryan was asked whether a second season was in the works.

While Netflix have garnered somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows too soon, a second series of The Night Agent faces an additional hurdle given that there is no follow-up book to base it on.

Ryan told the publication that he and his fellow writers won’t start “figuring out” the narrative until season two is officially picked up by Netflix.

(DAN POWER/NETFLIX)

“I certainly have some ideas; I probably want to keep those to myself until the time comes,” he said.

Ryan did, however, go on to divulge a crucial bit of information about any potential seasons in the future, revealing that it would likely be a self-enclosed series.

“What I will tell you is that the initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season,” he said.

Ryan continued: “That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan. To me it was important. I don’t want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out.”

Netflix’s recent spy thriller hit The Recruit – starring Noah Centineo – was renewed for a second season earlier this month.