Noel Clarke is seeking damages from The Guardian newspaper for over £10m following their investigation that alleged 15 years of misconduct, including sexual harassment and bullying, against the actor.

In April 2021, the news organisation published reports in which 20 women accused the actor and writer of misconduct. The allegations included those of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and video without consent, and bullying.

After the initial article was published, Clarke apologised for “some of my actions”, saying he had “affected people in ways I did not intend or realise” and would be seeking professional help. However, he “vehemently” denied the allegations of criminal behaviour or sexual misconduct.

Clarke, 47, now claims the articles have had a “catastrophic” effect on his career.

In legal documents seen by BBC News, the Doctor Who star is claiming for general damages which cover harm to reputation, as well as special damages for specific financial losses.

Specific financial losses noted in his claim include £1.02m for the Sky TV show Bulletproof, which Clarke created and starred in with Ashley Walters. Filming for the programme’s third season was suspended as the allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying emerged against Clarke, before the programme was cancelled completely in May 2021.

Clarke has claimed £250,000 as an estimation of anticipated royalties from the show, with the other damages coming from his roles acting, directing and writing for the project.

His ITV show Viewpoint is also referenced in the court papers. When the allegations came to light, the miniseries about the disappearance of a primary school teacher was airing nightly on the channel. However, the final episode was pulled from the schedule, with the broadcaster claiming it was “no longer appropriate” to air it.

Noel Clarke (Getty Images)

Clarke seeks a fee of £270,000 for a now-cancelled second series of the show, as well as £200,000 in anticipated royalties.

A hearing at the High Court has been scheduled to take place in October or early November to determine the exact meaning of the Guardian articles. It will then be decided whether they are defamatory and whether they are statements of fact or opinion.

The Guardian does not need to file its defence until after the hearing later this year. If Clarke’s case is successful, whatever damages he is entitled to will be decided by the judge.

The Independent has reached out to press representatives of The Guardian for comment.

Following the claims published in the newspaper, Clarke was suspended from Bafta, of which he had been a member. His Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award was also stripped, mere days after he’d been presented with the prize.

In March 2022, the Metropolitan Police said there was not enough evidence against Clarke to warrant a criminal investigation.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)