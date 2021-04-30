ITV cancels tonight’s Viewpoint finale in light of Noel Clarke allegations

ITV has cancelled the final episode of Viewpoint amid the sexual harassment allegations against lead star Noel Clarke.

On Thursday (29 April), a Guardian investigation was published, in which 20 women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying, and unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke has “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing” and, in a statement, said he intended to “defend myself against these false allegations”.

Following the report, many called on ITV to pull Viewpoint from its schedules, with many questioning why the channel had decided to trail the finale throughout the ad breaks of Good Morning Britain on Friday (30 April).

Now, an ITV spokesperson has said that due to its “zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints”, the final episode will not be aired.

“We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment. In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening,” the statement continued.

The channel will instead make the concluding chapter available “for a limited time” on ITV’s streaming service, ITV Hub, “for any viewers who wish to seek it out”.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode,” the spokesperson added.

“As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

Noel Clarke in ITV drama ‘Viewpoint’, the final chapter of which has been pulled from schedules (ITV)

It is unknown what ITV will broadcast in the 9pm time slot Viewpoint was originally set to be shown.

Following the allegations, Bafta suspended the actor, writer and director. Meanwhile, Sky, who aired his series Bulletproof, stated: “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

Earlier this month, Clarke was honoured with the Bafta for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

Clarke, who also received the Bafta Rising Star award in 2009, is an influential filmmaker and actor in the UK. He became known for his role as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010.

He is also behind the trio of films Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008), and Brotherhood (2016), having written the screenplays for all three. Clarke, who played the character Sam Peel, also directed the final two instalments.