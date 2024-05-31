For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Normal People fans have been left feeling disappointed after being “led on” by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Earlier this week, the actors, who co-starred in the 2020 miniseries adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, mysteriously teased a new project, which was re-shared by the show’s production company.

Many were left convinced that the pair, who wrote: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this place”, were teasing a brand new series, which prompted excitement and much conversation about what a second season could entail/

But on Thursday (30 May), the pair revealed they were, in fact, “hosting a charity raffle for the chance to win tickets to see a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of Normal People on the big screen in a central London cinema”.

In a new clip, Mescal addressed the furore the pair had created, and apologised for getting fans’s hopes up.

“We are incredibly sorry if we led people on – it’s not a season two,” Mescal said, with Edgar-Jones adding: “Not yet! There’s still time; keep the faith.”

One fan responded:”I’m happy to know it’s a good cause. But disappointed it’s not a new project together,” with others agreeing that, while it’s a positive to see the pair reuniting for a charity event, they felt somewhat “betrayed” by the original video teasing the announcement.

“’I’m sorry but all that hype for this, I quit,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Why they took my heart and smashed like that?”

The event is raising money for Irish charity Pieta “that help with families and individuals affected by suicide, suicide ideation and self-harm, much like the characters in our show”, as well as Unicef, who Mescal said “are doing amazing work helping aid children globally who are displaced by conflict”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Both Mescal and Edgar-Jones will be at the event, which will take place on 16 June from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with a Q&A to follow.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are reuniting for charity ‘Normal People’ event ( X/Twitter )

Speaking at a press conference in 2021, Mescal said he would “love to do” another season of the series.

“I would work with Daisy [Edgar-Jones] again in a heartbeat and regardless of working with her again, I’m just really excited to see her so we can see each other again,” he said.

“At the moment, there’s nothing at all in the pipeline so I don’t want to be quoted on ‘maybe there’s going to be a [Normal People] season 2’. There’s nothing at the moment.”

Director Lenny Abrahamson also told Deadline in 2020 that they had “talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them.”

Edgar-Jones and Mescal in ‘Normal People’ (BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu)