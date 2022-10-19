Jump to content

Comedy writer Norman Lear says antisemitic comments by ‘horse’s a**’ Trump took him back to his childhood

‘The phrase, a horse’s a**, was an everyday expression when I was nine and it occurs to me again now’

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 19 October 2022 06:23
Comments

Comedy writer Norman Lear has called out Donald Trump for his recent antisemitic comments.

Earlier this week, the one-time president said on social media that American Jews needed to “get their act together” to show appreciation for Israel “before it’s too late”.

He also said American Jews should also extend their appreciation for what he has done as president.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday (16 October). “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Trump added.

Lear called out Trump for his words on Tuesday (18 October), writing: “Today, having recently turned 100, I read Donald Trump’s appalling words about American Jews, and I am nine years old again.

“The phrase, a horse’s a**, was an everyday expression when I was nine and it occurs to me again now.”

The American screenwriter and television producer, who has reportedly helped produce as many shows as his age, also recounted how he had heard hate speech against the Jewish community when he was a child.

“I was nine years old when my dad was found to have committed fraud and was sent to prison for a few years,” he said.

“Alone in bed one night, my father away, I was playing with a crystal set radio and came across the vicious antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews,” he added.

“I’m confident that that horrifying moment resulted in my early enlistment in WWII and the 52 combat missions over Nazi Germany that followed.”

Apart from Lear, the White House also slammed Trump for saying American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the comments were “antisemitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.

“With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either,” she said.

